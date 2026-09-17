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Mapisa-Nqakula denies involvement in awarding of R80 million tender

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula testifies at the High Court in Pretoria on September 9, 2026.
  • Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula testifies at the High Court in Pretoria on September 9, 2026.
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  • SABC News
SABC News

Former Defence Minister and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied any involvement in the awarding of an R80 million tender to military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

The state began cross-examining the former minister in the High Court in Pretoria today.

Mapisa-Nqakula testified that she initially received a call from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who told her she was being “abused” within the department after one of her tenders was cancelled with “little to no reason”.

The state alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula’s involvement in the matter ultimately led to the new tender being awarded.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking through an English interpreter.

“Counsel, by implication, you are suggesting that I gave Nombasa a tender; that is not true and on top of it not being the truth, Nombasa, herself, testified in court that I did not even go back to her,” explained Mapisa-Nqakula.

Video: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial continues | 17 September 2026

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