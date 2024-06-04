Mapisa-Nqakula back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today.

She is accused of soliciting R4 million in bribes from a defence contractor during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering.

During her last appearance before the court, she was granted R50 000 bail with conditions including relinquishing her passport among others.

Mapisa-Nqakula has consistently stated that there is no merit to the State’s case, that the case against her is politically motivated and has questioned the timing of the prosecution.

The State hit back on the strength of its case and indicated that it may bring another accused in the Schedule 5 case.

VIDEO | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance: