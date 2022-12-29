The family of the late musician Mandla Maphumulo, known by the stage name Mampintsha, has dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media that the late singer’s wife, Babes Wodumo, found out on social media that he had died.

Mampintsha died at a Durban hospital on Saturday after suffering a mild stroke a few weeks ago.

Family spokesperson, Zandile Maphumulo, says Babes was always at Mampintsha’s bedside in hospital.

“People can say things but what I would like to say is that Babes was there even during the time. We arrive at the hospital, they called us, the Simelane family, and we went there it was around after 6 and uBabes was there. Maybe if they can go to hospital where Mampintsha was there, they will get exactly what was happening. Babes was there and the Simelane family was there. We took him to Cebolethu so those rumours so as I said to you, we do not believe in rumours, we believe in Christ, and we believe in the integrity of the family, so we don’t entertain what people are saying.”

Meanwhile, some people are questioning the hype on social media about Mampintsha in light of allegations a few years ago that he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Mampintsha’s sister, Zandile Maphumulo says what happened in the marriage is private.

“Many people are saying that you know, why we are singing tributes to Mampintsha? why are we celebrating at the backdrop of what occurred two years ago with gender-based violence and the both of them taking each other to court when a video surfaced of him assaulting Babes? But that people are saying that this is a time to reflect the artist that he was.”

VIDEO | Mampintsha’s sister Zandile Maphumulo speaks to Jayde Paulse: