SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila is expected to address the third memorial lecture of two SAMWU leaders in Thohoyandou, Limpopo today.

They were killed in the Vhembe District in Limpopo. Timson Musetsho and Ronald Mani memorial lectures will be held in the Thohoyandou town hall.

Musetsho and Mani were strong critics of the Vhembe District Municipality for its decision to invest R300-million in the defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

They were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Thohoyandou four years ago. They had led worker’s protest demanding the dismissal of senior officials and politicians implicated in the VBS scandal.

Meanwhile, the two Radzuma siblings, Percy and Simon, will be tried in the High Court next month for Musetsho and Mani’s killings.