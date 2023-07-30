South African Communist Party’s (SACP) General-Secretary, Solly Mapaila, has repeated the call for the abolishment of government’s tender system.

Mapaila says the system compromises service delivery.

The SACP secretary-general delivered the Govan Mbeki Memorial Lecture in Bethal, Mpumalanga.

Govan Mbek was a Rivonia trialists who was imprisoned for terrorism and treason.

Hundreds of SACP members and supporters gathered at the Raymond Mavuso Hall in Mzinoni township, Bethal, where the struggle stalwart Govan Mbeki was remembered.

Mbeki was described as a selfless leader, who always prioritised unity.

Mapaila called on SACP members to work hard to strengthen unity in the tripartite alliance, during his lecture.

“The movement must not be run by factions because once they are run by factions, it’s you individuals who decide for the entire movement. You have a collective that even in office can’t take decisions because the faction has not yet decided. And that is why you even have criminal syndicates now infiltrating the movement. We must defeat all of this. Now, the movement must unite itself. The movement is not just the ANC. What worries us sometimes is the attitude by some of the comrades in the ANC towards its allies,” says Mapaila.

Corruption

Mapaile says corruption continues to hamper service delivery. He has charged that some municipalities are relying on water-tankers to provide communities with water in order to create tender opportunities.

“What is common is this thing called water cans, these big trucks that bring water. Normally, when these big trucks come in, you know that water reticulation processes will never happen for the next 10 years, because those are tenders themselves. We have to give a deadline to these water-tankers in communities. If there is a water-tanker, we need a programme as to when will the full water reticulation will be done.”

Tribute Nokuthula Simelane

The SACP paid homage to the family of Unkhonto weSizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane.

Mapaila also laid a wreath at the statue of Simelane, who was a student at the University of Swaziland.

She worked as a courier for the Umkhonto weSizwe before she went missing in 1983.

Her sister, Thembisile Nkadimeng, says they are still hopeful that her remains will be found.

Nkadimeng says the trial of two men allegedly involved in her disappearance is set to continue next month.

“The accused, one of them is claiming dementia, illness and being not fit to stand trial. We took him in process for verification in Weskoppies. So, the trial that will be continuing in August will be determining whether the two contrasting reports – one is a private report that says medically he is not unfit and the state says he is fit to stand trial – which one will see the day in court and subsequently, the case continues.”

Cosatu in Mpumalanga identified the Gert Sibande Region as a troubled spot, where farm workers and dwellers still face daily exploitation, not enjoying the freedoms Govan Mbeki and others fought for.