It’s all systems go for the matric class of 2022. Grade 12 learners started their National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations on 31 October and will write up until 07 December 2022.

The Department of Basic Education says they are ready to fully administer 2022 final examinations.

In the past five years, the matric pass rate for NSC examinations were as follows:

2017: 75%, 2018: 78%, 2019: 81%, 2020: 76%, 2021: 76%.

Here is a break down of learners who will be writing Grade 12 final examinations in all nine provinces: