The community of Maokeng in Kroonstad has been struggling for over three weeks to access water due to a pipe burst in the town’s main reservoir. A water tanker meant to supply water in cases of emergency has become a white elephant that is being turned into a tuckshop.

Electricity supplier, Eskom, is being blamed for compromised delivery of services to residents by the Moqhaka Municipality.

The residents went on service delivery protests this week, following three weeks of a water supply cuts in the area.

They are demanding water.

“Our problem is that this is the third week without water. We are going into week four. We can’t do much. We cant eat’, we can’t bathe. It is stinking. The toilets inside our houses are even worse. We don’t know what we are supposed to do. Even the water trucks discriminate us when they come this side. We keep chasing after trucks for water. I don’t know what we are supposed to do,” says one angry resident.

“We have elderly people and people with disabilities who also cannot access water. So our problem lies right there. We are now foreigners in our own land. You can see even tuck shops around us are not owned by us. They have their owners. Hence the emphasis on the point that we are now foreigners. I think as a community of Maokeng, we have to do something, because we keep voting but we have not felt any democracy.”

A water tanker donated by the Department of Water and Sanitation in 2016 as a community-based water reservoir has been converted into a tuckshop by its new owner.

The municipality blames load-shedding and load reduction implemented by Eskom, for the continued water cuts around the area.

Moqhaka Municipal Mayor is Motloheloa Mokatsane says, “The main problem of water supply is that it has been this issue of loadshedding and load reduction, but we’ve dealt with this matters but Eskom has taken us off that programme. But at the same time, we are providing trucks to each and every ward issued. Each ward has been provided with one truck that is supplying water and in the meantime, we have renovated the reservoir. The reservoir is functional as we are speaking and the low laying areas are now getting water and we believe with time, everything will be back to normal.”

Community representative and member of the Community Policing Forum, Morena Thebe, says the municipality is playing a blaming game.

“In Maokeng, the loadshedding is not the cause, because remember this council was put into office on the 3rd of November last year. We’re hardly a year into office and we found load shedding here, so we can’t be dilly darling, making excuses about load shedding now.”

Thebe insists that the emptying of the main reservoir was the main cause of the water outage and the municipality failed to communicate with the community about what was happening.

“We went there to check and we were told and showed by the contractor on site as to where was the problem and the leakage has been sealed off and they were busy testing the water so that before they could refill the reservoir they are 100% sure that the leakage that was there has been filled up. By the time we left, the reservoir was being refilled although being disturbed by the loadshedding, but at that time it was already being refilled.”

Meanwhile, Matjhabeng Municipality’s Mayor, Thanduxolo Khalipa, has threatened to take court action against Eskom for implementing load reduction without informing it first.

Eskom has implemented load reduction in four municipalities including Moqhaka, Nala, Ngwathe and Matjhabeng. This is severely affecting service delivery. The Moqhaka Municipality has installed communal taps to mitigate the water shortages.