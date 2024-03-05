Manzini Magistrate’s Court postpones AKA, Tibz murder case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Manzini Magistrate’s Court in the Kingdom of Eswatini has postponed the case against two men implicated in the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, to March 12, 2024.

The matter has been postponed pending the lodging of a formal extradition application.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande remain in custody until their court appearance next week.

During their arrest just outside the capital Mbabane a week ago, the police discovered four cellphones in their possession.

The Ndimande brothers face charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

AKA, Tibz Murders | Suspects appear in Eswatini court

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>