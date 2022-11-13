Communities in the OR Tambo district municipality have been affected yet again by torrential rainfall. Many people have been left homeless and others have lost their businesses.

Bridges are overflowing and cannot be used. The local municipalities of King Sabatha Dalindyebo and Nyandeni are the most affected.

This affected resident who did not want to be named, explains how the water damaged their homes.

“I woke up at 3 o’clock, the water got inside the house and there was mud everywhere. We couldn’t take anything out, I lost my tank. My yard is damaged and my vegetable has been washed away.”

The O.R.Tambo district municipality spokesperson Zimkitha Macingwane says risk and disaster management teams have been dispatched to affected areas.

“The O.R. Tambo district municipality has already started to intervene in terms of assisting the families that have been affected. The district municipality has provided blankets and mattresses to the affected families. While with the assessment this morning, we also observed that the overflowing river near Decolign village has affected several homes in that area.”

Residents say the rain affects them badly and have called on the government to intervene.

Local businesses have been affected by the rain. Some plants have been washed away, and some pigs died after a piggery was flooded.

“After the heavy rain yesterday, when I got to the piggery the water was flooding the piggery as I was trying to take the pigs out. I went out when the water reached my chest. I called my neighbour to come and help. The four pigs drowned and died.”

Another resident adds that “We ask the government to assist us here at Hlathini, we are in pain. My crop was washed away by water. We depend on ploughing and harvesting to survive now we do not know what to do.”

The municipality has cautioned people to be extra vigilant during these weather conditions.

Video – Paardekraal Dam wall collapses following heavy rain: