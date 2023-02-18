Many families in Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga province lost their homes due to the persistent heavy rain in the area. About 120 families were affected.

Nkomazi, Mbombela and the Kruger National Park are some of the areas that the heavy rains have affected the most.

The rains have wreaked havoc in the areas, with some of them being inaccessible due to submerged bridges and damaged roads. About four people are still missing and believed to have drowned.

One of the affected people Phyllis Shongwe is pleading for assistance.

“The house started to crack, we shouted for help but there wasn’t because the rain was too heavy we lost our furniture, our TV, fridge were damaged. I managed to help the kids only, for help we need food, clothes and also furniture”

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is expected to visit flood-affected areas in Ehlanzeni District. Some of her executive team and the executive mayors of the affected municipalities are set to accompany her.

The visit follows the national government’s declaration of a national state of disaster.

On Monday, the Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng will visit the province to assess the damage.