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Manufacturing key to jobs and inclusive growth: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile speaks at an event.
  • Deputy President Paul Mashatile speaks at an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PMashatile
Naledi Ngcobo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the future of South Africa should not solely be determined by extraction of its natural resources in their raw form but by the manufacturing, refinement, and exportation of finished products.

Delivering a virtual keynote address at the Manufacturing Indaba in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, Mashatile encouraged delegates to use the two-day event, which convenes business, labour, government, and academia, as an opportunity to partner and invest in the sector.

He stressed that the manufacturing sector presents opportunities for job creation and inclusive growth.

“Ultimately, manufacturing is also about people, it is about restoring dignity through decent work, creating opportunities for young people, strengthening communities, and giving business the confidence to invest, expand, and innovate. A thriving industrial base is fundamental to inclusive industrial growth and shared prosperity. Africa possesses the talent, natural resources, and entrepreneurial energy required to become a global manufacturing force,” says Mashatile.

 

 

 

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