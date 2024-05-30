Mantashe surprised by MK Party gains in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reacted with shock to the gains made by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite this, Mantashe remains confident that the ANC will perform better in other provinces.

Currently, the MK party has surpassed the ANC, the IFP, and the EFF in KZN. However, the results are not final as counting continues across the country. Mantashe believes the MK party will not replicate its success in other provinces.

“They have done well in KZN, we must say they are doing well in KZN. They have surprised me a little bit there, but they are not going to do that in other provinces. They won’t do that in the Eastern Cape. I’m watching Gauteng,” Mantashe says.

When asked about Mpumalanga, Mantashe responded, “Mpumalanga, they won’t do well in Mpumalanga. We are going to do well. We are going to do well in Mpumalanga. I can tell you now, we’re going to do well in Mpumalanga, we’re going to do well in Limpopo, we’re going to do well in the Eastern Cape, we’re going to do well in the Free State and we are doing relatively well in the North West.”

