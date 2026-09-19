Mantashe slams Lungisa court bid

African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has condemned National Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa’s decision to take the matter of his removal from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro candidate list to court.

Mantashe is campaigning in Kariega in the Eastern Cape ahead of the local government elections in November.

He engaged in a door-to-door campaign earlier today and is expected to hold a community meeting in the afternoon.

Mantashe says Lungisa’s matter should have been dealt with within the party.

“Andile Lungisa is ahead of himself, if he is an ANC person, if he has an issue he will take it up with the organisation, he will not go all over because he is an old member and he must take issues in the ANC, it’s not a court matter,” Mantashe says.