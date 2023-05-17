The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham has told the Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe that he is a stumbling block to the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan.

The aim of the electricity capacity plan is to provide an indication of the country’s electricity demand.

Mantashe gazetted the eagerly-awaited and long-overdue plan in October 2019, updating the energy forecast for South Africa from the current period to the year 2030.

On Wednesday, Mantashe delivered his department’s budget vote in Parliament and said the current biggest challenge to address the energy crisis was the grid availability.

Mileham says Eskom’s rolling blackouts are worsening.

“I think we can all agree that the minister has been a stumbling block in this regard and that progress has been slow to non-existent. IRP [Integrated Resource Plan] 2019 was based on poor assumptions and bad data. The new IRP minister is behind schedule. And the Just Energy Transition? Well despite an R8.5 billion dollar committed in foreign funding, no one in this government, least of all Minister Mantashe can agree on how to spend it.”

“The next target is to improve the energy availability supply to ensure constant electricity. That’s at record low levels and load shedding is now at persistent stage six with the forecast predicting that it will worsen in the months ahead.”

Effects of rolling blackouts have far-reaching impacts on cities: