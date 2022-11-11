ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has cautioned former and current party leaders who have continued to publicly criticise incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa to refrain from doing so.

Mantanshe says the National Executive Committee meeting under way in Nasrec, Johannesburg, is a proper platform for whoever is not happy with Ramaphosa’s leadership, to raise their concerns.

In recent weeks, former presidents, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma strongly criticised Ramaphosa for the failures of the ANC under his leadership.

Mantashe says proper structures should be utilised to raise concerns.

“We are having an NEC, this is where we raise issues and discuss them. If your view doesn’t persist, I can give you a list of people who raised this in the NEC, that Cyril must step aside and defeated in the NEC, but still go to the media to get weight of the media behind them. It doesn’t work that way, you go to the structure, you out a thought, that thought wins the day in the structure, then it becomes a decision of the organisation.”

