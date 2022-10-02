The ANC’s National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has called on branches to thoroughly discuss and assess the individuals they wish to nominate for party positions at the forthcoming national conference.

Mantashe was addressing party members while delivering a memorial lecture on Dumisani Mafu in Butterworth.

Mafu wa the first chairperson of the ANC in the Eastern Cape after the ban on the party was lifted.

Mantashe will contest for the position of national chairperson for a second term.

He called on branches to steer clear from factional battles or risk facing electoral decline.

“That is why it is important for branches to discuss leaders and not just get a list from anybody and follow it they what does this leader bring to the collective that is very important.”

ANC deadline

Meanwhile, The deadline for ANC branches to hold their Branch General Meetings to nominate NEC members and elect Branch Delegates to the 55th National Conference has been extended by three weeks.

Some of the delays include rolling blackouts resulting in the party’s systems crashing, industrial action by ANC staff and challenges with the scanner software.

Speaking to SABC News, ANC acting secretary-general and the Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says they’ve implemented measures to ensure that the problem does not occur again.

“This continues our biggest challenge as you all know and I think it affects you at local level because you distribute electricity and when it does this it gets your own customers to lose businesses. It disrupts the lives of our people and people lose confidence in us.”

Deadlines for ANC branches to nominate NEC member extended: