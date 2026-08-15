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Man’s body recovered after drowning at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town

  • [File Image] A picture of a hand sticking out of the water.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The body of a man has been recovered after he drowned at Bloubergstrand near Table View in Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says rescue crews were activated following eyewitness reports of a surfer in distress in the surf zone.

He says the man had been surfing with his 23-year-old son when he collapsed and became unresponsive. 

Lambinon says the son, using his surfboard, assisted his father towards the shoreline.

“On arrival on the scene, at Bloubergstrand Beach, bystander CPR efforts were in progress on a 54-year-old male. Paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts. Despite extensive CPR efforts, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly the man was declared deceased. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an Inquest docket.”

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