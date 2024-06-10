Man’s body found with missing parts in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found with missing body parts along the R37 road in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the man left his home on Friday afternoon, and his body was found with severe injuries to his face and lower body.

The 45-year-old man was certified dead on the scene. His identity is being withheld pending further police investigations. The motive behind this incident is currently unknown.

The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemns the incident.

“A team of investigators has been ordered to get to the bottom of this brutal and senseless killing.”