Manifesto to focus on solutions to fix municipalities: FF Plus

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) says its Local Government Election manifesto will be based on practical solutions for fixing municipalities and fighting for community rights.

The FF Plus will launch its manifesto at the Heartfelt Arena in Centurion, Pretoria on Saturday.

Party leader Corné Mulder is expected to outline how the FF Plus plans to contest metros and local municipalities ahead of the November 4 elections.

The Party’s Head of Elections Wouter Wessels says, “The leader will make the manifesto plans available during the launch tomorrow, but I can say that it is practical solutions to the problems.”

Wessels says, “One of the most important key points is putting the community and the members of each community within a municipality first. We need more electricians, more people that are on the ground maintaining infrastructure and actually contributing directly to service delivery.”

PODCAST | Interview with Wessels on SAFM’s First Take programme: