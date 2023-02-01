KwaZulu-Natal police say they are searching for a group of 20 armed men who shot and killed four people at the KwaMashu men’s hostel in Durban.

Three people died on the scene while a fourth person died at a local clinic.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson\ Robert Netshiunda says, “On our arrival here we found three lifeless bodies with gunshot wounds. Six other victims had been transported to the local clinic. One of them succumbed to his gunshot injuries. So, we have got all four people who have been shot dead. Of the five who were in hospital one of them is very critical.”

Meanwhile, local councilor Sandile Gwala says killings in the hostel are rife.

Gwala says a lack of trust between communities and police hampers investigations.

“Sunday morning, we also received news that there were two guys that were gunned down but that happened late on Saturday. We only heard about it on Sunday. We are used to such incidents. Many people have been gunned down after robbing the local tuckshop, these incidents are usually happening in this vicinity.”