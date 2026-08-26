Manhunt launched for NW man who allegedly hacked girlfriend, 2 others

Police in Moeka Vuma, near Makapanstad, in the North West, have launched a manhunt for a 41-year-old man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of three people.

Police are searching for James Mohajane, who is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Moipone Lefoka, her sister, Esther Lefoka, and Esther’s boyfriend, Tshepo Molekwa.

It is alleged that the three victims were last seen together at a house belonging to Tshepo Molekwa. On Sunday morning, the bodies of the three victims were discovered at the house.

They had allegedly been hacked to death with a spade.

Mohajane was nowhere to be found when police arrived at the scene. His cellphone was, however, found at the crime scene.

The motive for the killings is still under investigation.

SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of James Mohajane to immediately contact Sergeant Nhlapo on 078 918 7746.

Members of the public are urged not to approach or confront the suspect, but to immediately provide information to the police.

The SAPS reiterates its commitment to intensifying efforts to prevent and combat GBVF and violent crime, particularly crimes targeting women and vulnerable groups.