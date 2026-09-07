Manhunt launched for escapee at Rooigrond prison in North West

The Department of Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for an offender who escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre, near Mahikeng in the North West Province on Sunday.

The escapee, Edward Khomotso Madiba was being detained in a single cell on a further charge relating to a previous escape when he managed to break out of the correctional centre.

Preliminary information indicates that Madiba cut through the burglar-bar door of the single cell.

Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo says a total of eight officials have been served with notices of contemplation of suspension pending the outcome of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

“Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for an offender who escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre, near Mahikeng in the North West Province, on 6 September 2026. The escapee, Edward Khomotso Madiba, was being detained in the single cell on a further charge relating to a previous escape when he managed to break out of the correctional facility. Offender Madiba is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping, and parole violation.”