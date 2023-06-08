Police in Mthatha have launched a manhunt for suspects who gunned down two taxi bosses at Slovo Park on Wednesday night.

The deceased, 47-year-old Masixole Gebengu and 42-year-old Dumisani Bango were travelling in a white bakkie when the incident took place.

After they were shot at, the bakkie crashed into the gate of a local bed and breakfast.

Police Spokesperson Majola Nkohli says the victims are both members of a local taxi association.

“The two occupants sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body and were declared dead at the scene. It is further alleged that local residents heard several gunshots before the bakkie veered off the road. At this stage, details are still sketchy, and police are following all leads. The deceased persons were identified as Masixole Gebengu and Dumisani Bango.”