Manhunt launched following Philippi triple murder

Police are searching for suspects in a triple murder at the Phumlani informal settlement in Lingelethu West, Philippi, on the Cape Flats.

Three men were shot in a shack on Sunday night.

The fourth person was wounded and taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says, “Police responded to a shooting at an informal dwelling in NB63, Phumlani. On arrival, members found four males with gunshot wounds inside the dwelling.”

Traut says, “Three victims, aged between 27 and 36, were declared deceased at the scene, while a 38-year-old male was transported to a medical facility for treatment. Serious Violent Crime detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made at this stage”.