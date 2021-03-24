Sergeant Moshela Mokhuba was allegedly killed during a shootout with hijackers near the Pan African Mall.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects following the killing of a police officer in Alexandra north of Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Sergeant Moshela Mokhuba was allegedly killed during a shootout with hijackers near the Pan African Mall, just before 19:00.

It’s understood that Mokhuba was in pursuit of a stolen bakkie when the incident occurred.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says: “The province has already instituted the 72-hour activation plan and mobilised all the necessary resources needed to investigate this incident. The circumstances surrounding the killing of the member will form part of the investigation. The national commissioner has also been assured by the province that they are affording the family of the member all the support they need during this time. The members are also being afforded counselling by employee health and wellness.”