Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who shot and killed a man at a Rosebank Mall restaurant in Johannesburg .

Police Spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello says according to reports, the man was sitting with two men at a restaurant when two other men wearing masks entered the restaurant and went straight to the victim, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Sello says, “The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage. A case of murder will be investigated and the police appeal to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to please contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on Mysaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”