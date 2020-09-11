Fifty-five-year-old Lizette Deacon, and her 70-year-old mother, Hettie were abducted from their Welgelegen suburb home on Thursday afternoon.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly abducted and killed a Polokwane business woman and her elderly mother on Thursday.

Fifty-five-year-old Lizette Deacon, and her 70-year-old mother, Hettie were abducted from their Welgelegen suburb home in the afternoon.

Their bodies, with several stab wounds, were found dumped along the R37 next to Kushcke off ramp in the evening.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says they have opened two murder cases.

Mojapelo says, “The police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the suspects who attacked and killed a local business woman and her mother last night in their house in Welgelegen next to Cycad in Polokwane. The bodies of the deceased were found with several stab wounds tied inside their motor vehicle which was abandoned along the R37 road next to Kushcke. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage but robbery cannot be ruled out. Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Linky Mathebula on 0647568218 or the crime stop number.”

People have reacted to the murder on Twitter:

MURDER!! Lizette and Hettie Deacon, owners of Polokwane Ocean Basket abducted and murdered last night 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/OWilJ7f6uXhttps://t.co/lwykt8dCbJ condolences to the family and friends 💔. Bring back the death penalty @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/WtQaAHKOAS — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) September 11, 2020

Lizette Deacon and her Mom was abducted from their Townhouse in Polokwane late afternoon today. She was the owner of both #OceanBaskets in Plk. Their bodies were found in her car at 21:40 outside Plk. Such a great human being. Such a waste. No words. . . @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/XCstjqLaW4 — Matie (@matiestad) September 10, 2020

Murder statistics

Murder increased sharply from April to June from 752 people to 1 753 as the lockdown rules were relaxed from Level 5 to Level 3.

The Western Cape had the highest murder rate, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In the video below, Police Minister, General Bheki Cele releases crime statistics for the first quarter 2020/2021:

