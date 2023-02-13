Mango Airline’s business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono has filed a court application to force Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan to make a decision on the proposed sale of the airline.

Sono says although an investor has been identified, implementing the adopted business rescue plan cannot go ahead without the Minister’s approval to dispose of the airline’s shares.

He accuses Gordhan of delaying the process with requests for more information despite being given 30 days allocated for queries. Sono wants the court to declare Gordhan’s refusal to make a decision unlawful and constitutionally invalid.

“We come to a point now where we believe we will not be able to accommodate any further requests for information, particularly because the information that is sort has got nothing to do with the decision to either sell or retain your share and that is the purpose of the litigation that I have started. We are hoping to be in court by the end of this month, so what I’m seeking there is for the court to compel the minister to take a decision of whether he supports or doesn’t support the disposal of the shares,” Sono explains.

