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Mangaung Metro sets up board to stamp out financial mismanagement  

  • Mangaung Metro Municipality.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mangaung
SABC News

The Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State says it has established a disciplinary board to deal with financial mismanagement.

The municipality convened a special council meeting in Bloemfontein, aimed at addressing the recent Auditor-General’s report, which detailed extensive financial mismanagement, maladministration and governance failures under the administration of the city manager, Sello More.

More has also been allegedly slapped with a certificate of debt, which gives the Auditor-General power to hold public officials liable for mismanagement of state funds.

Mangaung Mayor, Gregory Nthatisi, says the disciplinary board is currently investigating 17 cases relating to unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.

Nthatisi added that the board will also assist the municipality recover funds lost due to financial mismanagement.

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