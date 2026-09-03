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Mangaung launches project to help identify water leakage hotspots

  • FILE | A major burst pipe
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUP
SABC News

Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State says the newly launched Telemetry and SCADA project is set to employ 150 people who will be identifying hotspots of water leakages.

This will make it easier for technicians to identify leaks, pipe bursts and a shortage of water at various reservoirs within the Metro.

MMC for Technical Services, Vusi Soqaga says although the advanced technological gadget is not the first in the country, it will assist the city to decrease the high volumes of water usage and loss of water due to leaks.

“We have employed 150 young people to make sure they help resolve water leaks because the more we lose water, we more lose money and we are trying to bring the water losses down. Because the acceptable norms nationally are 25% now the city was moving towards 51%. For now, whilst the audit is bringing results shows that we’ve made a dent at 45% now, we want to do more to resolve this particular problem.”

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