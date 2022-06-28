Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the Mangaung Integrated Public Transport Network’s project will not be abandoned. He says the project will be rescued and it will run its course.

Mbalula has appointed a forensic investigator to look into the suspected fraud and corruption that he says has marred the R2 billion transport network project.

It was launched in 2019 to ease the transport challenges in Mangaung but has not yet gotten off the ground.

Mbalula says society has a perception that politicians are thieves and he will ensure that action is taken against the alleged corruption.

“The current projection is that it will be done and operational by October. But we think we can get it back before October. It is not only unfortunate; it is disastrous that government money allocated for such a project, a smart project that will lead to Mangaung being a smart city has been halted.”

Moshoeshoe road in Mangaung has been mired with challenges, its users have been repeatedly asking the Municipality to address them. The work here that stopped needs to resume and be completed. pic.twitter.com/p5mtNo4nIy — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) June 27, 2022

MANGAUNG: People of Mangaung have been waiting for a long time for this Bus Service. Metros like JHB, TSHWANE, CPT had successful rollouts. However, here there have been problems: these will be uncovered by the Investigation & the project is getting the required interventions. pic.twitter.com/6ahJ1EUSpL — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) June 27, 2022

Mangaung Executive Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana also adds that the metro will ensure that the project is resuscitated and seen to completion.

Siyonzana maintains that they are set to complete the project by the end of September.

“I had a meeting with my team two weeks ago and I asked them what’s happening in Moshoeshoe road. They told me that the contractor who was contracted to build the road, the contract has come to an end. As we speak we are going to make sure that the Moshoeshoe Road is completed by the end of September or October.”