Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Mangaung disqualifies over 1 000 spaza shop applicants for fronting

[FILE IMAGE]: A customer in a spaza shop.
  • [FILE IMAGE]: A customer in a spaza shop.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Mangaung Metro has disqualified more than 1 000 spaza shop applicants who were found to be fronting for undocumented foreign nationals.

The disqualifications leave 956 successful applicants from more than 2 100 submissions.

Mangaung Metro MMC for Economic Development, Manthuse Letawana, says compliance is critical to ensuring that government support reaches legitimate spaza shop owners.

The metro says it is working with various stakeholders to assist qualifying business owners with funding and compliance certificates to formalise their businesses.

Letawana says, “We find out that most of those applications were for fronting, which means the person who applied was not the owner of the spaza shop. Because the name on the application form will differ with the bank details, and all of that. So that’s what made them fall off the 1000 plus number. So we ended up with that 958.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News