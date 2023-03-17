The Mangaung Small Business Association in Bloemfontein says it will use the planned national shutdown on Monday to drive away foreign business people to make way for locals to run their businesses.

The chairperson of the association, Potso Motoko, says this will happen in all towns that fall under the Mangaung Metro.

He says, “The foreigners who have been occupying our small businesses such as tuckshops, fruits and veg [vendors], salon, clothing and all other small businesses, including non-scarce skills jobs at the factories and so on, that they leave our country on the 20th. That is why we are mobilizing our members to make sure that we are taking our economy back into our hands. Our people are starving, they are living in poverty, our people are jobless.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a firm warning that no violence will be tolerated during the national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday.

He says while the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution, this does not allow coercion and disorder.

“Security forces of our country are going to defend our people. They are going to make sure that intimidation, anarchy and disorder do not prevail but those who want to protest by all means protest peacefully.”

Ramaphosa adds: “But if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, if you are going to coerce them, if you are going to intimidate them, the security forces of this country will defend the people. This I must make clear.”

VIDEO |President Ramaphosa warns Monday protesters that no violence will be tolerated: