The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung, Free State, has retained all four seats that they won in the 2021 municipal elections.
The seats were hotly contested in a by-election held on Wednesday. They became vacant after seven councillors were expelled from the party for voting with the opposition to elect the new executive mayor and a speaker.
The party retained its seats with 63% of the total votes cast, compared to 64% obtained in the municipal elections.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says the voter turnout was 48%.
Free State IEC Spokesperson, Mathabo Rasengane, breaks down names of the ward councillors.
They include:
- Ward 7 – Siza Clement Sehloho, who won with 54.34% percent,
- Ward 29 – Dikololo Elias Matsephe with 56.79%
- Ward 49 – Mohanuwa Julia Lekhwele with 41.41%
- Ward 50 – Thabo Nicholas Monare with 63.60%.