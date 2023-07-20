The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung, Free State, has retained all four seats that they won in the 2021 municipal elections.

The seats were hotly contested in a by-election held on Wednesday. They became vacant after seven councillors were expelled from the party for voting with the opposition to elect the new executive mayor and a speaker.

The party retained its seats with 63% of the total votes cast, compared to 64% obtained in the municipal elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says the voter turnout was 48%.

Free State IEC Spokesperson, Mathabo Rasengane, breaks down names of the ward councillors.

They include:

Ward 7 – Siza Clement Sehloho, who won with 54.34% percent,

Ward 29 – Dikololo Elias Matsephe with 56.79%

Ward 49 – Mohanuwa Julia Lekhwele with 41.41%

Ward 50 – Thabo Nicholas Monare with 63.60%.