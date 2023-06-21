The soon-to-be-launched Mossel Bay K9 Unit (in the Southern Cape) has arrested a man in the Herbertsdale area after he was found allegedly in possession of an assortment of drugs.

The Western Cape Minister for Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, says the unit confiscated mandrax, dagga and tik. Allen says the unit which consists of four Belgian Malinois dogs and their handlers will be launched next month.

Allen says, “I am looking forward to officially launching this K-9 unit in the area in less than a month’s time. As the Western Cape Government, we want to create a safer province, and this investment clearly demonstrates this commitment…”

“Our aim is to achieve similar and greater successes as we are currently experiencing in the Swartland and Overstand municipal areas,” adds Allen.