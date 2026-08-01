Mandela Park residents in EC disrupt voter registration

Voter registration was earlier halted in Mandela Park in Mthatha West in the Eastern Cape after some residents disrupted the process.

The residents allege that the process to choose ANC ward councillor candidate was unfair.

Community leader Zanele Ngcobozi says they are yet to get the outcome of their appeal.

“We want the ANC in OR Tambo to come to us, the reason why we closed the gates is because we want them to come to us and give us an update. We want to appoint our own councillor, we can see the registration process is ongoing. Who are we registering to vote for, we don’t have a candidate, we might as well continue with the current councillor,” adds Ngcobozi.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has called on all citizens to refrain from disrupting voter registration to demonstrate their concerns about service delivery.

The Premier request comes after some residents of Emalahleni embarked on a service delivery protest, which affected two voting stations.

Ndlovu visited some of the voting stations in Barberton to monitor the registration processes in Barberton.

He has raised concerns about some of the residents who are still reluctant to register to vote.

“In the province, 1.4 million potential voters are not registered. So, we want to request that they must go and vote. The target of the province is to have close to 900 000. But I wanted to have these 1.4 million members voting. But if I can have close to 900 000 new members registering, I would be very happy,” adds Ndlovu. -Additional reporting by Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

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