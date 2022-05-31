The Nelson Mandela Funeral fraud case has been adjourned once again to August 2022.

The postponement was prompted because accused number one in this matter, Phumlani Mkolo, is approaching the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his petition for leave to appeal the decision by the High Court in Bhisho to dismiss his application for the judge in the matter to recuse herself.

Mkolo and 11 others were back in court on Tuesday morning standing accused of being part of the alleged embezzlement of R10-million from the Buffalo City Metro during the memorial and funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013.

The other co-accused include former Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, NCOP member Zukiswa Ncitha and former Buffalo City Metro Speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele.

Accused number one, Phumlani Mkolo believes he will not have a fair trial if the presiding judge does not recuse herself. The presiding judge Igna Stretch is not happy with the direction this trial is taking. She says this is not in interest of justice.

“Time is being unnecessarily wasted, this court has given a full judgment on its ability to deal with this matter. The Supreme Court of Appeal to experience judges that this court doesn’t need to recuse itself there are twelve other accused who have been patiently waiting and been spending money on their councils while accused number one is driving this matter.”

NPA Spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga has expressed disappointment in the latest developments regarding this case.

“We are disappointed that the trial couldn’t resume as we were ready to proceed with it. However the accused is exercising his right to explore this legal avenue. But we are confident the application to the ConCourt will be dismissed because there is no merit to it.”

VIDEO | 12 accused in the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal back in court: