Mandela Bay residents slam SOMA budget amid service delivery woes

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape have expressed frustration following the municipality’s decision to spend R235 000 on a State of the Metro Address (SOMA) event that was held in Despatch on Thursday evening.

The event, which was attended by hundreds of guests, was the first SOMA held in the metro in more than ten years.

Residents point to critical service delivery challenges such as water and electricity disruptions, and sewage spillages.

They say more municipal resources should be directed towards addressing these problems.

One resident says: “We don’t even have flushing toilets…I don’t know how much they’ve spent on those toilets that are lined up there. We are even robbed in those toilets, but they are willing to take that amount of money and spend it on a gala. Like, what is the common sense in that?”

-Report by Sisipho Ngcumbe