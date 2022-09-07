The Nelson Mandela Bay Council meeting has been adjourned in anticipation of the discussion of a motion of no confidence against mayor Eugene Johnson.

City Manager Dr Noxolo Nqwazi says they have been served with papers appealing a declaratory order against three Northern Alliance councillors.

One of them is Gary Van Niekerk, the Speaker. The trio applied for the order after they were suspended from participating in council activities.

“There is an appeal against the order that was received by the NA councillors. That means the order against them has been nullified until the appeal has been heard and finalised and based on that I request we adjourn this meeting, thank you…”

City Manager, Dr Noxolo Nqwazi has given reasons for adjourning the meeting. A decision that got councilors fuming, questioning who authorised the municipality to appeal the decision.

The three councilors from the Northern Alliance have currently filed for a review, on a decision to remove their names from the IEC list.

SABC News’ Lerato Fekisi reports:

Speaker Gary van Niekerk, who is also a member of the Northern Alliance, says he was surprised to receive papers appealing the order granted to them to participate in the council.

“What’s happening today is really putting the interests of a certain political party, namely the ANC first and the residents of this metro last. And I can understand that. The City manager is acting very much surprised that we’ve been served with papers way as she’s the second. The first applicant is the municipality which is us and we know nothing of such application. So who gave them the right? Appealing on behalf of us.”

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Councillor, Lance Grootboom, who filed the motion of no confidence against the Mayor, says the municipality was ill-advised in appealing the order.

“So the order gave them an extension to be able to participate in today’s council meeting, so they appealed that order, but the problem is this is an interim order. It’s not in the final order, and in law — you cannot bring an appeal to an interim order.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate, Retief Odendaal, has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of applying dirty tricks to cling to power. He says they will continue with their attempts to unseat the ANC.

“And yet another frivolous legal matter has been launched and that’s why the ANC didn’t pitch today. That’s the only way they’re going to hang on to power in else in the bay. But we are ready to fight them. We are ready to fight for the people of Nelson. Little pain will continue to fight for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay because the city has come grinding of Service delivery has come to a grinding halt.”

The ANC says the meeting was convened illegally, hence it did not attend the meeting.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary, Luyolo Nqakula explains, “In ANC we’ve been consistent in our articulations, that Council meetings must be properly constituted because Council meetings take critical decisions as they relate to the questions of Service delivery. The ultimate is inherently about people’s lives. That gets our contention, that there were issues around the constituting of the people’s Council within advised. That now, there’s an ensuing legal action in relation to that.”

It’s unclear when the next council meeting will be held.

VIDEO | NMB Council meeting adjourned:

