Manchester City wins sixth Premier League titles under Guardiola

Manchester City made history in the English Premier League. City beat West Ham United 3-1 to be crowned EPL champions again.

The Citizens became the first team to win four league titles in a row.

City have been crowned champions since the 2020/2021 season. England international Phil Foden scored a brace in the opening 20 minutes for City, giving West Ham little chance to stage a comeback.

Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for West Ham just before half-time, but Rodri’s third goal in the second half was enough to ensure City wins another league title.

Arsenal will have to wait a bit longer before they win the English Premier League title again. The second placed Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 but were unable to topple log leaders Manchester City.

There was a lot of hope for Arsenal on the final day of the season as they enjoyed a better goal difference than Manchester City. But it was the worst start for Arsenal as they were the first to concede against Everton late in the first half.

But the Gunners managed to find the equalizer on the stroke of half-time. Despite the late winner by Kai Havertz, Arsenal were still unable to win their first league title in twenty years.