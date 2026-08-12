Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Manamela has heated exchange with MPs over NSFAS advisors

  • Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela announces the establishment of a war room for 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

A heated exchange has erupted between Higher Education Minister Bhuti Manamela and Members of Parliament (MPs) over the appointment and remuneration of four advisors to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education is questioning whether the Minister approved the advisors’ remuneration, as required by the NSFAS Act.

Manamela struggled to provide a direct answer, telling MPs the department would provide the information, prompting further questions from the committee over how the advisors could be paid without clarity on who approved their remuneration.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News