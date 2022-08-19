The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela has encouraged victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the tertiary education sector to engage in more in-depth conversations.

Manamela has also encouraged victims to report cases of GBV that occur within the campus space.

Manamela and Limpopo Health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba held a gender-based dialogue with students at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane.

“I’ve been raped by a classmate and the very same classmate threatened me if talk, remember I was still young and he was older than me. I was scared. The next year, the same thing happened but this time I was raped by a security guard and he raped me twice,” a victim says.

This victim, whom we’ll refer to as Lebogang, recounted stories of the abuse he experienced as an LGBTQI student. His story highlighted the plight that many other students including that of fellow student Katlego, continue to grapple with.

Manamela is encouraging more dialogue. But stresses that more needs to be done to reduce the burden of strained finances on students.

“It is not only about talking and engagement, it is also about the presence of professional assistance. It is also about what we have here, for instance, the NSFAS to try and sort out the issues and challenges that students may face. You never know to the extent to which student allowances and state intervention have a long way in mitigating gender-based violence,” says Manamela.

Students who spoke during the dialogue received professional advice from psychologists and the police.

VIDEO: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela, MEC Dr Ramathuba host a GBV Dialogue in Polokwane