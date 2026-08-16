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Manamela considers legal options over NSFAS ruling

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela speaks to SABC News at the launch of the Power of X²" initiative in Mahikeng, North West on August 7, 2026.
  • Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela speaks to SABC News at the launch of the Power of X²" initiative in Mahikeng, North West on August 7, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@HigherEduGovZA
SABC News

The Department of Higher Education and Training says Minister Buti Manamela is considering legal options following Friday’s judgment by the High Court in Pretoria.

The court ordered the suspension of the appointment of Professor Hlengani Mathebula as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This followed the legal action of seven NSFAS board members against Manamela’s decision to dissolve the scheme’s board. Manamela’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat says he’s looking at the implications of the court judgment.

Seedat says the Minister is giving the judgment urgent consideration and has sought legal advice on its implications, including the available legal remedies and the appropriate steps to be taken.

“In the meantime, the department will take all necessary steps to ensure the continued effective functioning of NSFAS and, above all, that there is no disruption to student funding and other critical NSFAS functions,” she adds.

RELATED VIDEO | NSFAS | Administrator under fire over adviser payments

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