Manamela considers legal options over NSFAS ruling

The Department of Higher Education and Training says Minister Buti Manamela is considering legal options following Friday’s judgment by the High Court in Pretoria.

The court ordered the suspension of the appointment of Professor Hlengani Mathebula as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

WATCH | NSFAS administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula says he has not yet been paid since he assumed the position. He has also responded to claims that he has been spending public funds without Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s approval. pic.twitter.com/EAVpGkKVEG — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 9, 2026

This followed the legal action of seven NSFAS board members against Manamela’s decision to dissolve the scheme’s board. Manamela’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat says he’s looking at the implications of the court judgment.

WATCH| Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela says he has appointed Prof Hlengani Mathebula as the administrator of NSFAS. pic.twitter.com/zb0EWmUuny — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 4, 2026

Seedat says the Minister is giving the judgment urgent consideration and has sought legal advice on its implications, including the available legal remedies and the appropriate steps to be taken.

“In the meantime, the department will take all necessary steps to ensure the continued effective functioning of NSFAS and, above all, that there is no disruption to student funding and other critical NSFAS functions,” she adds.

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