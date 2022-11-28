The former head of Gauteng Mental Health Services Mmakgabo Manamela says her former boss, health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, was an autocrat who never took expert advice.

Dr Manamela is being cross-examined by Mahlangu’s legal team at the hearing into whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health care patients who were moved from Lifecare Esidimeni to various unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs.

The hearing is taking place at the High Court in Pretoria.

Manamela was responding to questions by Mahlangu’s legal representative, Advocate Laurance Hodes.

“The point that I’m trying to make with you Dr. is he had no direct access to her so it made no difference what type of autocratic style of management she followed. I am saying this in respect of when she said that there is no turning back, that the decision had been taken and is final and if one does not align themselves they can see what else they can do,” says Manamela.