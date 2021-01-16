The two DJs whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi have been taken off-air following sexual assault charges being levelled against them.

Management at a Johannesburg-based radio station says they take seriously the sexual assault charges levelled against DJs Fresh and Euphonik.

947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with @DJFreshSA and @Euphonik regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. https://t.co/QclIP1EnmA — If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) January 16, 2021

The alleged victim accused the pair in a tweet of drugging and then raping her.

In a short statement posted on DJ Fresh’s Twitter account, the DJs say they’ve decided to step away from all public engagements until the matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course.

Chief Executive Officer of Primedia Broadcasting, Geraint Crwys-Williams, says they have confidence in the police to investigate the allegations fully.

“We understand that the victim in this instance has laid a formal complaint with the police and we have every confidence in the police to investigate this matter fully and to ensure a just outcome. As a company, we stand firm against any form of any violence against women and we continue to advocate for justice.”