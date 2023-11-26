Man United’s Garnacho scores overhead stunner in 3-0 win at Everton

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored with a magical overhead kick in the third minute to send the visitors on their way to a 3-0 victory over an Everton team already reeling in their first Premier League game after being docked 10 points.

With a strike that drew comparisons to Wayne Rooney’s famous goal for United in the 2011 Manchester derby, the 19-year-old Argentine leapt acrobatically to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, firing the ball into the opposite corner past Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette.

Erik ten Hag’s United team are sixth in the standings on 24 points after 13 games, while Everton, who were 14th before their points deduction for breaches of the league’s financial rules, are second-bottom on four points.

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s lead with a penalty in the 56th, awarded after VAR ruled Anthony Martial was tripped by Ashley Young. Captain Bruno Fernandes gave the ball to Rashford, who had only scored once this season and not since Sept. 3.

Martial sent hundreds of Everton fans heading to the Goodison Park exits in the 75th minute when he ran onto Fernandes’s pass and dinked it over Pickford for an easy goal.