Man shot dead in Khayelitsha

A man has been shot and killed and a woman wounded in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says officers deployed to the area to combat the ongoing gang violence, were busy with stop and search operations in Site C when they heard gun shots.

A man was gunned down, and a woman who was wounded was transported to hospital.

Swartbooi says a suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court this week.

He says, “They followed up on the information at their disposal and apprehended a 32-year-old who fit the description, searched him and confiscated a licensed 9mm pistol with ammunition and drugs. They detained the man for murder, attempted murder and possession of drugs.”

