Man shot and killed in KZN Midlands

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A forty year old man was shot and killed not far near the Swayimana High School, while he was in vehicle at Wartburg in the Kwa-Zulu-natal Midlands.

Police say it’s alleged that the deceased was in his car with another man when a vehicle pulled up in front of them and fired shots killing one of the men whilst the other escaped unharmed.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda says no arrests have been made at this stage.

Netshuinda says, “Police in Wartburg are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle, not far from a voting station at Swayimana High School on Wednesday evening.

“It is reported that the deceased was seated inside his vehicle with another man when a white Polo parked in front of them and a man got out, allegedly armed with a rifle and fired shots. One occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene whilst the other one managed to escape unharmed,” adds Netshuinda.

The motive of the killing is unknown and no arrest has been effected at this stage.