Man sentenced to two life terms for killing girlfriend and daughter

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has sentenced a man from Lindley to two life terms for the murders of his girlfriend and her 18-month-old daughter.

The court, which is sitting in Kroonstad, found Pule Tshabalala guilty of the murders, which took place in December 2024.

Police were alerted to the crimes after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Officers found the bodies in an already decomposed state.

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring says, “We still remember that in July he was found guilty and then he awaited his sentencing on the 27th of August. So, therefore, the High Court fortunately gave him double life for murder because two people were killed in that incident. For defeating the ends of justice, he was given five years’ imprisonment, therefore, they will run concurrently, but he will serve two life sentences.”-Reporting by Abigail Visagie