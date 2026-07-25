Man sentenced to 20 years for killing female police officer in WC

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail in the Bluedowns Regional Court in Cape Town for the murder of a female police officer and defeating the ends of justice.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says the deceased was socialising with a colleague in Mfuleni about three years ago when she was assaulted and later died.

He says the man disposed of the body, which was later found nearby.