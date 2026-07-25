Man sentenced to 20 years for killing female police officer in WC

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail in the Bluedowns Regional Court in Cape Town for the murder of a female police officer and defeating the ends of justice.
Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says the deceased was socialising with a colleague in Mfuleni about three years ago when she was assaulted and later died.
He says the man disposed of the body, which was later found nearby.
#sapsHAWKS [WESTERN CAPE: POLICE KILLER CONVICTED AND SENTENCED] The Bluedowns Regional Court has on 24/07, sentenced Mpumzile Nompetsheni (33) after he was convicted for police murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The sentence was handed down as follows:
Count 1: Murder of… pic.twitter.com/6MaoTJQFqL
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 25, 2026